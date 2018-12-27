Photos: Osinbajo visits Abuja families, stops for haircut

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday visited the New Kushingoro Village, FCT in continuation of his family chats ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Osinbajo, who spoke partly in Pidgin English, explained to the residents of the community that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was doing a lot to impact on the life of the common man.

He said that TraderMoni was on the schemes deployed by the government to help petty traders.

Osinbajo said that since majority of the residents were farmers, a similar would be deployed to empower them.

“TraderMoni wey we dey give, na for people wey they sell for market. Everybody dey farm; we go see how we go help for farm because President Buhari wants to see how he will help common man.

“Anybody wey dey work; wey dey try to look for work; he go see how him go help them make find work; make them find money do the work;

“If na farm you dey farm, how we go help you with you farm.’’

Jubilant women of the village sang and danced in appreciation of the vice president’s visit.

Earlier at the Abuja Games Village, Osinbajo visited the family of Dr Olatunji-David Sanwo’s family where he had a warm chat with the family and restated the government’s commitment to addressing challenges confronting the country.

Speaking with newsmen, Hajia Aisha Musa, Environmental Secretary, Games Village Association, said she was excited that the vice president visited the estate.

She pledged to moblise 7000 residents of the estate to the president 100 per cent of their votes in the forthcoming election.

Another resident, Mr James Green, said that the visit was a welcome development as it was not common for a vice president to visit a neighbourhood to find how the residents fared.

Osinbajo also took out time to visit a Suya Spot( skewered slices of meat ) in the estate where he patronised the seller.

Afterwards, Osinbajo headed to Luxor salon and Spar, Wuse 2, where he had a haircut and one on one interaction with barbers, customers and residents of the area who trooped out to welcome him to their neighbourhood.

He advised them to vote wisely as the Buhari-led administration was determined to empower the youths and root out poverty.

