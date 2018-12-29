Photos: Shagari begins the last journey home

The body of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s Second Republic President has left the National Hospital Abuja for Sokoto.

The former leader who had received an avalanche of tributes from political foes and friends will be buried today in Shagari village in Sokoto state.

He died on Friday at the hospital at the age of 93.

Among the late tributes today was that of Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa, who said Shagari’s selfless service to the nation was exceptional.

Badaru, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Alhaji Bello Zaki, said the country has missed an elder statesman.

“ He served this country as a classroom teacher, a legislator, a minister and at the exalted position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“ Apart from this rare feat, Shagari served the traditional institution as the Turakin Sokoto, Ochiebuzo of Ogbaland, the Ezediale of Aboucha and the Baba Korede of Ado Ekiti,” the governor said.

Badaru commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, President Mohammadu Buhari, the immediate family of the deceased and all Nigerians.

Shagari was the President of Nigeria from 1979 to 1983 under the defunct National Party of Nigeria.