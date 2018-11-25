Pictures: Obasanjo, Jonathan, Saraki at turbaning of Atiku

From Left: Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at Turbaning of Atiku Abubakar
By Ifeanyi Nwoko

Former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been turbaned the 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position of Waziri makes the former Vice President next to the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo, in the emirate.

Atiku after the his Turbaning as the Waziri of Adamawa, behind him is President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Notable among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony are two former Presidents of Nigeria: Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo. Former Vice President Namadi Sambo was also at the occasion.

President of the Senate and DG of Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council, Bukola Saraki was also present at the occasion along with his House of Representatives Counterpart Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Atiku Abubakar, 7th Waziri of Adamawa all smiles as he chats with Saraki during his Turbaning ceremony
Dignitaries at the turbaning of Atiku
The Lamido of Adamawa said Atiku was honoured with the title of Waziri because of his immense contributions to the development of Nigeria, particularly Adamawa State, where his impact was felt in various sectors.

“Atiku has also contributed greatly to unifying the people of Adamawa and providing useful advice to the emirate.

“The position of Waziri, which is the highest in the council puts him in charge of administration of the emirate and is given to people who are educated, honest and God fearing.

“It’s not hereditary and can go to anyone who deserves it.”

The two former Presidents with the President of the Senate at the Turbaning of Atiku
While urging the new Waziri to continue to carry everyone along and unite the people of Adamawa for more development, Barkindo urged all other traditional title holders to cooperate with the new Waziri.

