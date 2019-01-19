Plan to arrest CJN Onnoghen absolutely false: Presidency

The Nigerian presidency has debunked fake reports over alleged plans to arrest the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and frame three other Supreme Court Justices.

Mr. Femi Adesina, the media adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari expressed surprise and concern about the circulating fake news, in a statement today.

“This false story is being peddled by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) apparently to set the judiciary against the executive and cause major confusion ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“The story is absolutely false as the Presidency is not in any way involved in plotting against or framing anybody.

“We note that the findings of the Code of Conduct Bureau against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the allegations arising from them, are being handled by the courts in the normal way, as is expected in a democratic society like ours. The Presidency has not, and will certainly not, interfere in the process.

‘We, however, want to draw the attention of the general public to this or similar false stories, which are ill motivated to further the political interests of their sponsors.

“While the Buhari administration is very firmly committed to the fight against corruption, we want to assure the general public that Government will always pursue its mission with the highest standards of fairness, and in strict conformity with the relevant laws.”