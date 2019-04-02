Police arrest 4 persons for selling petrol to bandits

By Zubairu Idris

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested four persons for allegedly supplying petroleum products to arm bandits in the forests.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Isah Gambo, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the suspects were Zahradden Mas’udu, Ibrahim Khalid, Najib Dayyabu and Halliru Yarima.

Gambo said that the suspects were arrested in Batsari, Kankara and Dutsinma Local Government Areas of the state.

”It will be recalled that the state government has banned selling of petroleum products in Jerry cans in eight frontline local governments.

”The local governments are Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Dandume and Sabuwa.

”The measure is to cut off supply chain to the bandits in the forests, who are using motorcycles to perpetuate their evil acts,” he said.

The PPRO said that the suspects were arrested based on tip-off in those affected areas.

”The suspects allegedly specialised in sales, distribution and supply of petroleum products to bandits in those areas.

”They sell one jerry can of petroleum products to bandits at about N30,000,” he said.

The spokesman said that the police recovered 33 jerry cans of petroleum and 24 empty jerry cans from the suspects.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation to serve as deterrent to others.