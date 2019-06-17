Police arrest 700 kidnap, armed robbery suspects

By Joseph Edeh

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 424 kidnap and 276 armed robbery suspects across the country.

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu made the disclosure at a meeting with officers on the ranks of commissioner and above in Abuja.

He said that the suspects were arrested between May 10 and June 14 in Kaduna state, Nasarawa state, Katsina state , Taraba, Kano state and Edo.

Adamu said that the arrest was effected by personnel of the Operation Puff Adder recently launched across the country to address internal security threats.

He said that Kaduna state recorded the highest number of kidnap suspects with 101, Katsina state, 79, Nasarawa state, 54 and Taraba, 32.

The police boss said that Edo recorded the highest number of 38 armed robbery suspects, Nasarawa 25, Federal Capital Territory, 23.

He said that 10, 860 ammunition were recovered while 301 firearms including a rocket launcher, AK 47 rifles, pistols and locally made gun.

Adamu said Katsina state recorded the highest number of firearms with 80, Edo, 26 and Kaduna state, 25.

He said that 176 suspected cultists were also arrested across the country during the period under review and 77 vehicles recovered.

The police boss said that within the period under review, 44 murder suspects were also arrested, with seven in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) and six in Kano state.

He said that the arrests were made possible with the cooperation of members of the public and the dedication of police commanders and other tanks.

“I want to reassure the citizens that the police has emplaced frameworks that will facilitate the strengthening of operation Puff Adder and ensure the sustenance of its gains,”he said.

Adamu assured personnel of concerted efforts of the Federal Government to address the challenges confronting the force.

He said that the strategies include the adoption and implementation of the concept aimed at changing the policing narratives of the country.

“This will ensure the effective integration of the citizens to our internal security framework, guarantee the concept of policing by public consent and build partnership required to address peculiar communal threats,”he said.

He charged police commanders to redouble their efforts in ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property in their jurisdiction.

Adamu assured Nigerians of commitment of the police to sustain the war against crimes by taking the battle to the door steps of criminal elements.

” We only request one thing which is the continued goodwill, understanding, and support of all citizens across socio-economic background,”he said.