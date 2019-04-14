Police arrest kidnappers of Okeregbe Channels TV reporter

Three persons the police claimed were connected with the kidnapping of Friday Okeregbe, a Channels TV reporter, have been arrested.

The police made this known on Sunday in a statement by spokesman, Frank Mba, adding that other members of the abduction gang are still at large.

The police described the suspects as ”notorious persons, vicious criminals”.

The suspects, all males, were identified as Hanniel Patrick, 29 years old from Akwa Ibom State, Abdulwahab Isah, 28 and Salisu Mohammed 32 years old, from Kogi State.

According to the police, all the suspects have made useful statement to the Police.

The police said Okeregbe, who was released six days after he was captured, was not originally the target of the suspects.

“However, on that fateful day, 22nd March, 2019, at 07:45PM, he was kidnapped when the kidnappers saw him parking his vehicle at a location in Lugbe, Abuja. Investigation further reveals that the victim was taken to the kidnappers’ den somewhere in Karimo, Abuja and kept incommunicado afterwards.

“The Police have also recovered from the kidnappers a locally made revolver gun, three (3) live AK47 ammunitions, a battle axe, phones and masks with which they blindfold their victims. Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large”.