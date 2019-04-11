Police assure residents of safety

By Ahmed Abba

The Police in Yobe have assured the public of their safety and to remain calm in the wake of the military’s successful decimation of Boko Haram’s fighters who attempted to attack Damaturu, the state capital.

The police advised the people to continue their normal daily activities without fear of molestation.

Troops of the Nigerian army wiped out a band of terrorists who attempted to attack Damaturu, the capital of Yobe on Tuesday.

Troops of 233 Battalion, upon receiving intelligence that the terrorists were coming to the city, laid ambush for them at the outskirts on Kukareta Road. The terrorists were completely overwhelmed by the Nigerian soldiers in the surprise counter-attack.

Many were killed and some escaped from the scene and many weapons seized.

Among the items recovered from the terrorists were two Gun Trucks, two Anti Aircraft Guns, one 60 Millimetre Mortar, four AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

The Public Relations Officer of the Yobe command, Abdulmalik Abdulhafeez, said:

“We wish to inform the members of the public that there is no cause for

alarm.

“The Police, military and other security agencies are on top of the situation, hence no threat to public peace and order.

“Kindly go about your normal daily activities,” Abdulhafeez said.