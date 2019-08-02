Police confirm abduction of 5 persons in Ogun

By Olawale Jokotoye

The Ogun Police Command on Friday confirmed the kidnapping of five persons by gunmen at J3/J4 Area, Ogbere, on the Benin-Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu expressway.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had on Friday morning disclosed that five ministers of the church on their way to the Ministers’ Conference were kidnapped on Thursday night.

Adeboye, who said this while speaking at the Church Ministers’ Conference holding at the Redemption Camp in Ogun, appealed to the congregation to pray for the release of the captives.

He had said: “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”

But speaking with journalists on Friday in Abeokuta, the police spokesman in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command could not ascertain whether or not the captives were pastors of RCCG.

According to him, the victims were on their way from the eastern part of the country when the commercial bus conveying them was blocked on Thursday night by the gunmen at a location between Ogun and Ondo states boundary.

The police spokesman said that the gunmen after forcing the vehicle to a halt, whisked away four men and a woman into the forest, but left behind the driver, a sick passenger and his wife in the vehicle.

Oyeyemi said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had personally led the police rescue team to the location.

“Through surveillance we have got to know their location but we don’t want to attack them so that we won’t put the victims’ lives in danger.

“By the grace of God, we will rescue the victims,” Oyeyemi said.(NAN)