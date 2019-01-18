Police confirm kidnap of Gov. Wike’s aide

By Omuboye Sukubo

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the kidnap of Dr. Anugbom Anuoha, the Special Adviser to Gov. Nyesom Wike on Lands and Survey by unknown gunmen in military uniform.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, made the confirmation in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Omoni said that the incident took place on Thursday at about 8:30 pm at an unnamed hotel in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“This is unfortunate and as a command we are touched by this development and will go all out to ensure his speedy and timely release.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) has given a marching order to all the Tactical Units, including the IGP Monitoring Unit, to work round the clock and ensure that the victim is released in record time.

“Contacts have been made with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in this direction,” the command’s spokesman said.

The police public relations officer appealed to the general public, to avail the command of useful information that could lead to unconditional release of the governor’s aide.

“The public is hereby assured that there is no cause for alarm as the already existing peace in the state will be sustained,” he said.