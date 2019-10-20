Police confirm kidnap of Suleja Area Commander

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Kaduna State Police Command, has confirmed the abduction of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Musa Rambo, the Police Area Commander in Suleja.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the ACP was abducted on Saturday at about 3.30pm.

Sabo said on Sunday in Kaduna that the police officer’s car with registration number KRD 753 BT and his ID card were found abandoned along the road by a team of Operation Safe Heaven.

Sabo added that the vehicle was abandoned near Kanock Bridge, a border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

He also said that contact had been established with the kidnappers who requested for ransom, but did state how much is being demanded by the abductors.

Sabo however said efforts are in top gear to rescue the ACP and arrest the culprits.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga assures the public of the command’s resolve to secure the release of the victim.

“He enjoin the people of the state to continue to support the Police with relevant information that could help the command to overcome the recent security problems.” (NAN)