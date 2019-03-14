Police deny transfer of Kano CP

By Ramatu Garba

Kano State Police Command has dismissed rumours on the purported transfer of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Wakili.

“The CP is still in Kano,” the command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said in a statement issued in Kano on Wednesday.

He urged members of the public to ignore the rumour, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Haruna stressed that the command would not be distracted by such rumours, adding that already, police personnel have arrested three persons suspected of buying permanent voter cards (PVCs) from illegible voters in areas earmarked for the rerun governorship election.

Haruna said that the suspects, Sa’adatu Isma’il, 39, of Brigade Quarters, Kano, and Halima Abba, 55, of Tal’udu Quarters, were arrested on Tuesday at about 8:00pm based on information that they were purchasing PVCs from voters at Gama Quarters in Nasarawa Local Government area of the state.

“The suspects bought the PVCs each at the sum of N5,000 and above, eight PVCs were recovered from them with the cash sum of 10,000,” Haruna said.

He also said that on March 13, at about 10:00a.m one Mukhtar Shu’aibu of Dandishe Quarters, Kano, was also arrested for buying PVCs within the area.

“He confessed to have purchased two PVCs at the sum of N3,000 each,” the police spokesman stated.

Haruna also said that on March 13 at about 10:00am, two more suspects were arrested at Gama Quarters, Kano, moving about with a view to buy PVCs, adding that they were rescued from a mob, who were about to lynch them.

He called on the people of the state to legally understand that buying and selling of Permanent Voter Cards is an offence Punishable under the Electoral Act.

“Any person found to be engaging in the act should be promptly reported to the nearest Police station for arrest, investigation and prosecution accordingly,” he said

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one Emeka Stanley of Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, suspected of dealing in, and distributing rubber solution used as hard drug mostly by youths.

“Twenty eight rolls and 14 cartons of the said rubber solution were recovered at his residence and shop located inside Sabon Gari Market, Kano,” he said.

The command spokesman added that the suspect had allegedly confessed to be supplying the substance for distribution in Katsina State and Niger Republic.

He said investigation was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court soon.