Police dismiss 3 officers for stealing

The Nigerian police force has dismissed three officers for stealing the sum of 350,000 CFA (N221,508) belonging to a Togo-based Nigerian, Theodore Ifunnaya.

The robber policemen attached to Ijanikin Division in Lagos State are non Commissioned Officers (NCOs).

They are Sgt. Gbemunu Afolabi, Sgt. Afolabi Oluwaseun and Cpl. Adigun Omotayo.

The fourth, an inspector, has been referred to the Assistant Inspector General of Police for dismissal.

They were said to have accosted their victim, who came to celebrate Christmas in Nigeria, and subjected him to tortuous search and interrogation.

When the officers collected the CFA, changed the money to Naira and gave N2,000 to the victim to go home.

The policemen also threatened to arrest the victim for alleged robbery if he reported the case.

Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the dismissal on Sunday, and explained that the fourth policeman, an Inspector, was recommended to the AIG Zone 2 for dismissal.

“The authorities of the Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the Command’s Provost Section, trying four policemen attached to Ijanikin Division for discreditable conduct and corrupt practice, has found them guilty on all counts and accordingly recommended them for dismissal from the Force.

“Based on the recommendation of the adjudicating officer, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, approved the dismissal.

“Meanwhile, the recommendation for the dismissal of Insp. Amiete has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Zone 2 for approval,” Oti said.

Oti said that the policemen had conducted themselves in a manner unbecoming of their status in the Force.

He said the CP has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin Division, CSP Eugene Ubine, for lacking in supervision of his men.

“He, therefore, warns Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of departments to strictly monitor the activities of their men for better service delivery.

“He added that the punishment meted out to the undisciplined policemen is intended to serve as a deterrent to others. (NAN)