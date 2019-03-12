Police foil kidnap attempt on Gov. Ayade’s aide, 1 dead

By George Odok

The Police Command in Cross River said on Tuesday that it foiled a kidnap attempt on Mr Ani Esin, Security Adviser to the Governor of the state, Ben Ayade.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Calabar on Tuesday, saying that the incident happened around 3am same day in Calabar.

Ugbo said one of the suspected kidnappers died while trying to escape in one of the vehicle’s removed from Esin’s house.

He explained that the unknown gunmen had stormed Esin’s house to kidnap him, before a police team led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Austin Agbonlahor stormed the premises and foiled the attempt.

“The incident happened at the early hours of today. It took the personal intervention of the state Commissioner of Police who led a team of officers to foil the abduction.

“One of the suspects died while trying to escape in one of the vehicles removed from Esin’s house.

“We rescued the victim and he is presently in a stable condition in a hospital,” she said.