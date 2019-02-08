Police go tough on political thuggery in Zamfara

The Police in Zamfara said they would start on-the-spot and instant arrest of persons or groups carrying dangerous weapons to political campaign rallies in the state.

The warning was made in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu, in Gusau on Friday.

“The State Police Command has observed with utmost dismay that despite several sensitisation by the Command against the use of weapons during campaign rallies by political parties, most of the politicians are seen with their supporters carrying such weapons during campaigns and processions

“In view of the command’s determination and total commitment to ensure violence-free conduct of 2019 general elections, any person or group of persons seen with any weapon during any campaign rally of any political party, such persons will be arrested instantly and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said.

The command urged candidates to the coming elections and the political parties to carry out their activities according to the provisions of the law.

He assured that the police in the state would provide equal and adequate security to the political parties, candidates and the general public before, during and after the elections, while being neutral. (NAN)