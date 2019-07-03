Police IG orders arrest of Sen. Elisha Abbo, orderly for assaulting sales girl

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of the Senator Elisha Abbo and his orderly for allegedly attacking a sales girl in Abuja.

Investigations are currently ongoing at the Federal Capital Territory police by an investigative team set up by the Police Force headquarters in Abuja.

The news of the attack went viral after a video recorded by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), installed in the shop was shared on the social media, an act which is said to have embarrassed the police authorities.

The Police say they are doing everything within their powers to restore dignity to the force, following the conduct of the police orderly attached to the senator.

According to Police sources, the incident actually happened in a sex-toy shop in Abuja, where the senator had gone to make purchases.

The video which has been circulating the internet shows the angry senator beat up the sales girl, and ordered his police orderly to take her away.