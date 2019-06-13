Police nab man in Awka for defiling 11- year-old deaf and dumb

Police in Anambra have arrested a 28 -year -old man for allegedly defiling an 11- year- old deaf and dumb girl.

The suspect, Ifeanyi Alagba, was nabbed by police detectives attached to ‘B’ division Awka during the democracy day celebration.

The incident, according to the Police public relation’s officer PPRO, Mr Mohammed Haruna, took place at Amoko road, ifite Awka.

It was contained in a statement on Thursday in Awka by the Command made available to reporters.

Haruna said the victim had been taken to the hospital for proper medical examination, while investigations were ongoing.

According to the command: “Suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge with an eleven-year-old deaf and dumb girl of same address on the 9/6/2019 while the victim mother was away.

“Meanwhile, the scene was visited by Police detectives and victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination. The case is under investigation.”