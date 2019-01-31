Police recover stolen Uber taxi in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva /Mateen Badru

The police in Lagos have arrested two men who allegedly dispossessed an Uber driver of his car, N20, 000 and cell phones, while pretending to be passengers.

CP Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, told newsmen on Thursday that the Uber driver was tricked into the robbers’ net by a female accomplice.

“On Oct. 19, 2018 at about 11:30a.m, an Uber driver picked a female passenger from Oniru to Orchid Hotel by 2nd Toll-gate, Lekki, unknown to him the woman belonged to a gang of armed robbers.

“On their way to the woman’s destination she asked the driver to pull over to enable her collect money from her boyfriend.

“The driver obliged her and pulled over, in the process, three armed men emerged and robbed the driver of his Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. KRD-827-EY, two phones and N20,000 and zoomed off with the woman.

“On receipt of the report, operatives of SARS, Oshodi-Tapa, Lagos Island base, visited the scene of incident, where they picked objects of evidential value for analysis.

“The result of the enquiry led to the arrest of the two suspects involved in the crime and the recovery of their operational arms; a cut to size double barrel gun with two live cartridges.

“During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and aided the operatives to recover the stolen car. They also confessed to stealing other cars in Lagos and other contiguous states,” he said.

Edgal said the suspects also led the operatives to recover one Honda saloon car with registration number GGE-954-BQ which they snatched in Delta State.

He said investigation was ongoing with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the gang so they can be prosecuted.