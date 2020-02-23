Police search for parents of rescued 10-year-old girl in Anambra

By Peter Okolie

The Anambra Police Command has commenced search for the biological parents of a 10 year-old girl, who was abducted, allegedly sold for N800,000 but rescued from her foster parents.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Awka, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said that the girl was rescued following intelligence report.

“On Feb. 21, a girl-child of about 10 years old, suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom state since 2018, was rescued by police detectives attached to 33 division, Onitsha.

“She was allegedly sold to a couple in Anambra by her captors, presently at large, at the rate of N800,000.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the child’s original name was Favour Asuqwo before her new parents, the suspects, who are currently in police custody, gave her a new name as Faith Ezeukwu,” he said.

The police spokesman urged members of the public to come forward with useful information that could help reunite the girl with her biological parents or close relatives.

According to him, anyone with useful information should report at the 33 Police Station, Onitsha or contact the PPRO, Anambra State Police Command headquarters, Awka through mobile number: 08060970639. (NAN)