Police seize substance used in making nuclear weapons

155 0
155 0
Police seize substance used in making nuclear weapons
Police seize substance used in making nuclear weapons

Turkish police found 18 grams (0.6 ounces) of radioactive californium, used in nuclear weapons and reactors, in a car in the country’s northwestern Bolu province, the provincial administration said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the police had stopped a car near the Ataturk park during an anti-smuggling operation and “during the search, 18.01 grams of Californium … were seized.

“The given substance, the estimated cost of which is $72 million, … was sent to Turkey’s Atomic Energy Authority for examination.”

Five people were arrested as part of the case, and an investigation is underway.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet