Polls: NGO urges INEC to ensure free, credible election

By Hassana Yakubu

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Stop Violence Against Women in Politics, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, credible and fair general election in the country.

Mrs Rebecca John, Executive Director of the NGO, made the appeal during a rally for peace and violence-free elections held on Wednesday in Kaduna.

John further urged security agencies to ensure that all areas are covered and to respond to acts that may lead to outbreak of law and order or disrupt the smooth conduct of the elections.

She further called on political parties and candidates to urge their supporters to respect the peace accord signed by the parties.

According to her, the campaign is a unique, as it would address gender gap and strengthen the capacity of domestic elections observers to recognize, monitor and mitigate violence against women during the polls.

Hajiya Ramatu Kazaure of Women Interfaith Council, said that women being the majority of the electorates were often targeted during election violence.

Kazaure reiterated the need for a violence-free elections and encouraged women not to be intimidated but feel free to cast their votes.

Also, Bako Abdul of Campaign for Democracy in his solidarity message stressed the need for all to come out and exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner.

“We need a violence free elections,” he said.

Mrs Lydiya Umar, Coordinator, Gender Awareness Initiative (GAP) called all candidate to accept the outcome the elections.

Umar said peace was very paramount to every society as without peace, would not be any meaningful development in the society,” she said.