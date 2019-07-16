Population commission assures reliable, accurate census

By Ikenna Osuoha

National Population Commission (NPopC) on Tuesday reiterated its readiness

to conduct reliable and accurate census for the country whenever Federal Government authorised

it to do so.

The Director General of the commission, Dr Ghajji Bello, made this known in an interview with News

Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that although government had not fixed time for head count in the country, it was long overdue.

Bello explained that the commission would deliver on its mandate of aggregating the exact number of Nigerian citizens when

called upon.

He said “we are waiting to be authorised and funded by Federal Government.

The director general, who assured the commission’s preparedness to give the nation adequate coverage in the

census, said every nook and cranny of the country would be captured.

He said “NPopC will not over count or under count anybody but will give accurate and reliable census.”

Bello appealed for support and called on Federal Government to give census accelerated attention, saying

it was time to have accurate update on Nigeria’s current population with a reliable figure.

Nigeria, said to have a population of about 198 million people, conducted the last head count in 2006. (NAN)