Power sector records new daily energy peak of 110,724.93mwh

113 0
113 0
Babatunde Raji Fashola, gives breakdown of FEC approval of road projects
Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of power

By Kingsley Okoye

The  power sector recorded a new daily grid energy peak of 110,724.93MWH on  March, 20, Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) has said.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said  the  new   figure recorded  was  an improvement on the previous maximum daily grid energy peak of 109,372,01MWH attained  on  Feb 2, 2016.

Mbah, said that the new maximum daily energy  peak  was  much higher than the last one attained with   1,352.92MWH.

She explained that the maximum daily grid energy of 110,724.93MWH was different from the peak grid generation (power) of 5,375.0MW attained on Feb 7.

“The maximum daily grid energy refers to the quantum of energy that is wheeled from generators to distribution load centers nationwide throughout a whole day (00.00Hrs 24:00Hrs).

“This is measured in Maga Watts Hour, while the peak grid generation (power) which is a singular reading or high point in grid generation is measured in Megawatts.

Mbah said the new maximum daily energy and the peak generation (power) shows that TCN now has enhanced capacity and capability to wheel and transmit more power, over time, into the grid.

“It is also an evidence that the ongoing Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP) being executed by TCN is paying off.“

She said the success of TREP was  in line with  Federal Government’s  incremental power policy ,noting that TCN was poised to continue to play its role in the power sector value chain by  ensuring  the  timely implementation of   the grid expansion plan.

Mbah said  the implementation of TREP was  linked  to TCN’s  20 Year Least Cost Transmission Expansion Master Plan, aimed at systematically expanding the nation’s transmission grid. (NAN)

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet