Present minimum wage bill to NASS to honour Shagari – Aremu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kwara State, Issa Aremu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to present the negotiated N30,000 minimum wage bill to the National Assembly for legislation as a tribute to a former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died on Friday.

Aremu in his condolence message to the President on the death of Alhaji Shagari noted that the former President was Labour-friendly and was the first leader to sign the Minimum Wage Act in 1981.

Aremu, who is a NEC Member of the Nigeria Labour Congress, said, “What distinguished Shagari’s leadership was his power of delegation, persuasion and negotiation which made him reach a number of agreements with labour over wide range of issues that included minimum wage review, car and leave allowances, provident fund and decent work in general.”