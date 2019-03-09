Presidency alleges plan to smear institutions

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency has alerted Nigerians of the alleged attempts to destroy the image of some national institutions, including Independent National Commission (INEC), police and courts.

Those who are attempting to carry out the smear are some of those not happy with the outcome of the Feb. 23 presidential elections.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, told journalists in Daura, Katsina State, shortly after he voted at polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura, Katsina State.

The presidential aide maintained that those in the forefront were who are also determined to capture power at all cost.

Shehu, who stated that the presidency was not disturbed by the legal action taken by the defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the March 23 presidential election, said already local and foreign observers had adjudged the election as fair and credible.

“I think that in this country, we have people who are determined to take power at all cost and as you can see from the commencement of electioneering they have targeted national institutions – the court, the police, INEC and whoever has a role in the process – they have targeted those institutions for destruction.

“We are not at all surprised that we have people who are out there to undermine this process.

“We are happy with the fact that all the domestic observers, nearly 90 per cent have said `this (the election) is okay’, and not to talk of the foreign observers.

“The foreign observers have said it’s okay’.

“So, I think that it is very clear and Nigerians should understand there are people who don’t believe in democracy, who don’t believe in the democratic process and they are bent on sabotaging it, to capture power at all cost.’’

On the gubernatorial and state house assembly elections, the presidential aide lauded the security agencies and officials of INEC for ensuring peaceful and prompt commencement of the exercise.

“As you can see, there are no hitches whatsoever. I think that INEC have lived up to their own words by ensuring that there is promptness in the commencement of the exercise and there is smoothness in the way it is being conducted,’’ he said. (NAN)