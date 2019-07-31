Presidential aide arrested in Zimbabwe

The former Principal Director of State Residences, Douglas Tapfuma, who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Tuesday, has sensationally been accused of maintaining a ‘Torture Chamber’ at the State House.

According to online publication, Zimlive, Tapfuma used the torture chamber to intimidate and torture people who impeded his corrupt deals.

Allegations were also made that he was summoning individuals to State House to intimidate and threaten them.

Juliana Muskwe, Hwange’s board chairperson, alleged last year that she was summoned to State House by Tapfuma who directed her to approve certain transactions while Mines Minister Winston Chatando looked on – apparently paralysed by fear.

She left the room in tears, she told a parliamentary committee.

Tapfuma is expected to appear in court soon to answer to the many charges of corruption.