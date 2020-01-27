Priest tasks Christian faithful on unity, peaceful coexistence

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Kingsley Ferdinand, has encouraged Christian faithful to emulate the life of Jesus Christ as light of the world by living in unity and ensuring peaceful coexistence.

Ferdinand, the Associate Priest at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya, Abuja, gave the advice at a Mass on Sunday.

He urged the Christians to avoid division in the body of Christ, saying that Christ came into the world as light so that believers can be one and live in unity.

Ferdinand said that before the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ there was division in the land but Christ came to bring unity by replacing darkness with light.

He quoted the Gospel of John chapter 4:7-9, which said ” When a Samaritan woman came to draw water, Jesus said to her, “Will you give me a drink?” His disciples had gone into the town to buy food.

The Samaritan woman said to him, “You are a Jew and I am a Samaritan woman. How can you ask me for a drink?” for Jews do not associate with Samaritans.

According to him, there is lot of division in the family, churches and the nation in general.

” Christ came to break down the wall of division among Christians; the word of God is light, and it brings love and unity to humanity.

”Christians must try to be united because Christ came to replace darkness with light for unity,” Ferdinand said.

He said that Christ was the way and the door to salvation because he came that light could shine to the world.

He called on Nigerians to pray that peace, progress and unity would prevail among the people across the country.

Ferdinand advised Nigerians to trust in God in order to enjoy peaceful coexistence, adding that the people should shun all tendencies that would not take the country to greater heights.

Ferdinand called on Christians to remain as the light of the world any where they found themselves for the country to move forward.(NAN)