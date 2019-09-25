Prince Harry, Meghan visit oldest mosque in South Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping busy on their royal trip to South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the country’s oldest mosque, the Auwal Mosque, in the Bo-Kaap section of Cape Town. It was built in 1794.

For the visit, Meghan ditched the denim jacket she wore earlier in the day and donned a cream-coloured headscarf. Harry changed out of his casual-collar shirt to a light-grey suit with no tie.

Earlier in the day, the couple paid a visit to Monwabisi Beach on behalf of Waves For Change, a nonprofit that promotes surfing and also provides mental health services.

“Their Royal Highnesses were able to hear how the sessions are building trust, confidence, and belonging,” read a caption describing the meeting on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, with a gorgeous photo of Meghan smiling.

“And they also got to join in as children took part in ‘power hand’, which teaches them how to keep calm down [and] reflect on strengths.”

During the outing, the two royals complemented each other’s parenting skills, though little Archie was nowhere to be seen on the second day of the family’s trip (as he may have been resting up and recovering from a little jet lag).