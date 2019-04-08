Prince William ends secret attachment with UK’s intelligence agency

Britain’s Prince William has concluded a three-week attachment with the country’s security and intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ, his office has said

William started his assignment at the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, followed by a week at security service MI5, ending at GCHQ, which gathers communications from around the world to identify and disrupt threats to Britain.

“Spending time inside our security and intelligence agencies, understanding more about the vital contribution they make to our national security, was a truly humbling experience,” said William, the Duke of Cambridge.

He ended the top-secret attachment — which also included a week with domestic intelligence service MI5 and cybersecurity agency GCHQ — on Saturday, according to Kensington Palace.

Spending time inside our security and intelligence agencies, understanding more about the vital contribution they make to our national security, was a truly humbling experience,” William said in a statement.

“These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe.” The prince, who has a military background, began the secondment at the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) — better known as MI6 — whose spies work around the world gathering information and furthering British interests.

William, 36, “got to see first-hand how SIS helps the UK identify and exploit opportunities as well as navigate risks to its national security, military effectiveness and economy,” Kensington Palace said.