Princess donates items to Atiku support groups

Princess Kemi Adesanya-Eboda, has donated souvenirs and food items to the support groups of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar in Lagos.

Adesanya-Eboda is the South West Zonal Coordinator, office of the Special Assistant on Youths and Support Groups for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

While presenting the items, Adesanya-Eboda said the donations were part of her personal contribution to ginger and mobilise the teeming support groups in Lagos for Atiku’s 2019 presidential bid.

The coordinator, who is also the National Chairperson for the Coalition of Like-Minds for Atiku 2019, as well as the National President/Global Coordinator of the Women and Youths Support Group (W.A.Y.S) for Atiku, appealed to the groups to remain focused.

Adesanya-Eboda, who gave the charge during the ceremony at the PDP secretariat in Lagos, further charged supporters of Atiku/Obi presidency not to despair or waiver in their support.

“I am extremely pleased with your turnout today to support Atiku, and I can assure you if you vote Atiku as the next president of this country, you will never regret it because he will deliver on all his promises.

“I have in my own personal capacity as the Support Groups South West Coordinator, decided to support you with some souvenirs and food items on behalf of Atiku, to encourage you to remain focused and not to despair,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the souvenirs and food items included branded exercise books, pens, bags, T-shirts, face-caps, wrist-watches, slippers, reflective jackets, noodles, salt, among other items.

The groups, in separate messages, commended the SA for the kind gesture and support.

According to them, she has continuously demonstrated her unflinching love for every supporter of Atiku.

They praised her as a dogged grassroots woman who knew how to mobilise and carry everyone along.

Others hailed her leadership qualities and described her as round peg in a round hole; that had fully acquainted herself with the entire south west to deliver the zone for Atiku in the coming presidential election.

They reassured her of their unflinching support and readiness to ensure that Atiku emerged victorious in the election.

Those who attended the event included the PDP Governorship Candidate of Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje and his running mate, Mrs Halima Busari.

Agbaje urged the groups to keep the fire burning until victory was achieved to “get Nigeria working again’’.