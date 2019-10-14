Priority is to exit EU on Oct. 31 – Queen Elizabeth

108 0
108 0

 

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II

The priority of Britain’s government is to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, Queen Elizabeth said on Monday, setting out Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s programme for a country deeply divided over Brexit.

In a speech to parliament, which sets out the legislative agenda for the government, the queen set out Johnson’s plan to “work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation”.

But with an election on the horizon, many of his other measures, which see increased spending on the health service and tougher sentencing for serious offenders, are unlikely to pass through parliament, making the speech more of a warm-up for the new poll.

Source:

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet