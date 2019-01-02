Prophesy : 2019, year of strange happenings – Cleric

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya, in his own prophesies described 2019 as a year of many strange happenings.

Olukoya said many people trying to get rich through satanic means would be destroyed, while sexual perverts would receive a “death blow” from “sanitising agents”.

The cleric, according to a statement, said these on Monday night, during the church’s cross-over vigil service at the Prayer City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Olukoya said to survive 2019, Christians would require many strange prayers, which many around them might not be comfortable with.

He told the congregation that sacrificial giving was key to their success in 2019, saying “any teaching telling you not to give to God is from the pit of hell, because the apostles gave and God blessed them abundantly.”

He also told them “to pray seriously against the rage of the waters” in 2019.

Source: