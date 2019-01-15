PSC to set-up hotlines to monitor police during elections

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has resolved to create awareness hotlines to monitor the conduct of the police during the general elections to ensure that they adhered to the ethics of their profession.

The complaint hotlines, according to the commission are to track illegal activities and acts of indiscipline and lack of professionalism by any member of the Force and for quick resolution.

A Commissioner of the commission, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad, told the press in Dutse on Monday that the measure would ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

“As the awaited election is drawing to a close, it is with utmost importance that we draw the attention of the public and all stakeholders in the upcoming election on the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force.’’

She said that the police was the largest and leading agency that would provide 85% of security personnel for the 2019 elections.

“PSC is therefore very interested in how the police conduct themselves in this all-important act in ensuring the credibility of the process.

“This is important to all Nigerians, as the President has constantly referred to this.’’

According to her, the commission has been notified of a number of posting of Police Commissioners to various states without its endorsement.

“PSC is mindful of its powers to post Commissioners of Police as contained in the Section 215 of the constitution which provides: There shall be:

(a) an Inspector-General of Police who, subject to section 216(2) of this constitution shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Nigeria Police Council from among serving members of the Nigeria Police Force;

(b) a Commissioner of Police for each state of the Federation who shall be appointed by the PSC.

“Therefore, the PSC will be monitoring the Police Conduct in the 2019 General Election across the entire country with a view to ascertain professionalism in order to ensure the credibility of the electoral process,” she said.

The commissioner also reminded the public that the PSC is responsible for the promotion and discipline of all Police Officers with the exception of the IGP.

She further stated that the PSC was not unmindful of past allegation of some unprofessional conducts by some members of the Police Force in previous elections.

“We urge all Nigerians to report acts of indiscipline and lack of professionalism by any member of the Force to the Commission for quick resolution,” she said.

According to her, the commission would ensure best practices in all postings carried out towards the 2019 election in order to strengthen democracy.

“Every posting made in contradiction of the constitution is therefore null, void and illegal.

“The commission will not hesitate to act on any complain that arises from the public as a result of this illegality.

“The commission also expects all members of the force to remain apolitical and professional in the course of carrying out their duties of maintaining law and order,” the official said.