Public schools shut for Atiku in Enugu

Public primary and secondary schools in Enugu were abruptly shut on Friday during the campaign rally of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students of various public secondary schools were seen going home as early as 10 am.

A student from Day Secondary School, Independence Layout who spoke to NAN said that the teachers told them to go home because of the visit of Atiku.

It was the same situation in other public schools including O’connor Primary School, Queen’s School, Urban Girls Secondary School and Government Training College in Enugu town.

The student however, said they were not mandated to attend the campaign rally holding in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Meanwhile, some parents in the state have expressed mixed feelings on the decision to send students home over a political campaign rally.

Mr Francis Ogbu said it was wrong to have suspended academic activities due to an individual’s political aspiration.

Ogbu said that under aged students needed not be dragged into politics.

Mrs Uzoamaka Onukwuburi wondered what may have informed the closure of public schools before the usual time.

Onukwuburi said that she could not understand why politics had degenerated to the level of suspending academic activities due to a campaign rally.

Another parent, Mrs Chinwe Eke commended the decision adding that it was for the safety of the children in case of outbreak of violence during the rally.

Eke however, said that government should have announced the directive early so that the children would stay at home rather than moving up and down.

When contacted for reaction, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze declined comments.

Meanwhile, major roads leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe venue for the rally were cordoned off while traffic was diverted to alternative routes in the coal city.

Businesses in the stadium were shut to allow free movement.