Purchasing Institute moves to end waste in procurement

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN), has disclosed plans to ensure an end to nepotism and waste in procurement.

This is as it tasked its newly inducted members to ensure rapid development of the institute as procurement professionals.

Alhaji Ado Jibrin, President of the Institute said this at the 2019 batch “B” induction ceremony of new members of the institute on Saturday in Abuja.

The President of the institute also called for an end to the culture of nepotism and waste that had stalled transparency in procurements exercise in the country.

He said that the institute was on the graph of rapid development, adding that those with the mandate of development must live to justify the mandate with undiluted mind.

Jibrin said in the past, the government procurement system was bedeviled by unorganised , uncoordinated and unplanned system.

He added that nepotism, waste, abuse as well as abandoned projects due largely to lack of transparency, probity and accountability, had been the bane of procurement process in the country.

“Today, the story is different because our chartered status has now awaken everybody to become emergency procurement professionals.

“Procurement remains a profession that needed training in development. It is where the large chunk of organisation’s resources are expended in the acquisition of material supplies and services, “ he said.

Also, Alhaji Muhammed Aliyu, the Registrar of the institute, said procurement remained an important aspect of every sector either in public or private sector which according to him, is aimed at ensuring national economic development.

He noted that if a nation maintained good procurement system in all sectors or departments, the government would be able to deliver on its campaign promises.

“If the government or business concerns ignores the importance of procurement, the reverberating effect will lead to a big mistake.

“A deteriorating product quality and inability to meet customers’ deadlines may create some feelings in the minds of customers as they are dealing with a poorly organised industry and this can make them move their businesses elsewhere.

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his re-election, while tasking him to provide the enabling environment for a robot procurement.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 273 new members were inducted into the institute as professionals.

Mr Jones Meseko, one of the inductees, said his skill in procurement had been broadened, adding he was better positioned now to undertake his job as a professional.

He said that effort would be geared toward ensuring proper procurement procedure to curtail corruption in the country. (NAN)