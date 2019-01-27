Purveyors of fake news hit Aisha Buhari

Fake news peddlers have done it again, crediting Wife of the President Aisha Buhari with a false statement, condemning the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Her media office has now debunked the fake news.

“The attention of wife of the President has been drawn to a post on social media to the effect that she condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria”, read a statement by Suleiman Haruna, a Director of media in her office.

“It is important to inform Nigerians that wife of the President has not made any public statements on the matter and therefore the commentary is untrue and fake.

“This is highly condemnable and we therefore advise the purveyors of such news to recant and desist henceforth”, Haruna said.