Putin set to visit Qatar

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Qatar “soon”, according to the Russian ambassador in Doha.

In an interview with Russia Today, Nour Mohamed Kholov said “high coordination is underway between the two countries to prepare for the visit”.

He said the visit will mainly tackle bilateral relations, recent developments of the Syrian crisis and the possibility to provide Qatar with the S-400 missile defence system.

Moscow’s position on the Gulf crisis will also be addressed during the visit as well as coordination between the two countries in the international gas markets and cooperation in organizing the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar in 2022, the envoy said.

In July, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited Moscow and discussed with Putin regional issues, including the Gulf crisis as well as hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022.