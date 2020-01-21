Qatar 2022 W/Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles face giant killers Cape Verde, others

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C alongside giant killers Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic and Liberia for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The draw for the 40 African nations that would be participating in the qualifiers was made in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday evening.

AFCON 2019 winners Algeria were drawn in Group A with Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti.

First runner-up Senegal were drawn in Group H with Congo, Namibia and Togo.

Arsenal’s Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Mo Salah will lead their teams to a face-off as Gabon and Egypt have been drawn in Group F alongside Libya and Angola.