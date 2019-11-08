Quality leadership demands attitudinal change – Pantami

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to deliver a quality leadership to citizens.

Pantami said this at the 2019 Annual General Meeting/Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations FCT Chapter, in Abuja with the theme, “The Leadership Question: Search for 21st Century Leaders”.

He noted that Nigerians desired quality leadership but were never ready to embrace the change that would produce good leaders.

“The quality of your leader is the dominant factor in building public trust, no matter at what level; when we are talking about quality leadership, let us be ready for positive change.

“We always want what a leader can do for us, not what we can do that will move the country forward. However, we should always desire to have quality leaders.

“This is one of the qualities that endeared me to President Buhari, and he alone cannot do the magic of quality leadership; we should all take part and contribute our quota as leaders at various levels.

“If we our leadership right at various level, everything will fall in place,” Pantami said.

He further said that the current leadership was working to place the country on sound digital footing to create employment for the youths and also boost the economy.

President of NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo who declared the conference open said the institute would continue to lend its voice to the development of the country until solutions are found on the challenges facing the country.

Surajo stated that competence should be the first thing to consider when searching for leaders, and not tribe or religion.

According to him, time has come for men of proven quality and character to lead the country to the promise land.

Dr Tayo Hasstrup, Chairman, NIPR FCT Chapter explained that as the flagship Chapter, steps were taken to reposition the image of the institute through quality professional workshops.

He commended the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello for his support towards the upliftment of NIPR FCT Chapter.

“Our location in Abuja, the “Centre of Unity”, naturally imposes on us a sort of Nigerian “world view” in which it is our duty to be a part of everything that has the potential of creating good leadership, understanding and fostering unity among the diverse peoples of our great country.

“At this juncture, may I specially congratulate and appreciate the laudable efforts and achievements of the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, for the successes recorded in the areas security, stability and peaceful co-existence in the Territory,” Hasstrup said.

He said that the FCT Minister had exhibited high sense of maturity in the administration of the city and describing it as a testament to his leadership qualities.

Keynote speaker at the event, Rev. Ladi Thompson urged African nations especially Nigeria, to brace up for the technological and cultural challenges of the 21st century.

He said that only exceptional leaders could drive the country out of its present predicament caused majorly by enculturation.

Thompson said that a commission needed to be established to galvanise Nigerian professionals around the world and fashion out ways of developing the country.

There was also a panel discussion on the theme of the conference, while awards were giving to deserving members of institute. (NAN)