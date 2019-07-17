R Kelly denied bail as prosecutor says singer ‘still a danger to young girls’

A judge in the US has ordered R Kelly to remain behind bars without bail after a prosecutor claimed the singer would still pose a danger to young girls if he was set free.

Speaking in court on Tuesday, assistant US attorney Angel Krull told district judge Harry Leinenweber: “If he was attracted to middle school girls in 1999 then he’s still attracted to middle school girls.

“That’s who the defendant is and that, your honour, makes him a danger today.

“Electronic monitoring can’t stop obstruction of justice, witness tampering.”

She added: “He can entice victims to his own home.”

Mr Leinenweber said Kelly would have to prove that he was not a danger to the public under federal law, and that Kelly’s lawyer had failed to do this.

The R&B singer was arrested in Chicago last week while out walking his dog, and faces a number of sex-related charges in the city, and in New York – which he denies.

