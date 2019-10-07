Rape allegations: Police arrest former speaker in Nepal

(dpa/NAN) Police in Nepal on Monday said they have arrested Krishna Mahara, former speaker of House of Representatives over rape allegations by a government worker.

Mahara, resigned from his job after the woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at her apartment in Kathmandu last week.

“We received a complaint of attempted rape against him from the woman. We have also investigated the incident,’’ said Uttam Subedi, the head of the police in Kathmandu.

Subedi said police took the former speaker into custody late Sunday and he would be presented before the court next week, due to the annual Dashain festival holiday.

Mahara initially denied the allegations, but on Tuesday said he was stepping down to facilitate an impartial and fair investigation into the allegations.

Mahara is the highest profile politician to face charges of rape in Nepal.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in jail.