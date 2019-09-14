Rape case: Group threatens to name pastors sponsoring Fatoyinbo’s ordeal

By Emmanuel Afonne

A human right and social justice organisation, Social Justice League (SJL) has threatened to publish the names of “big Pastors” alleged to be behind the ordeal of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The group made the threat on Friday in a statement jointly signed by the Director of the organisation, Dr Atta Ogah and Secretary, Mr Bitrus Godwin, and made available to newsmen.

It would be recalled that the police had launched a preliminary investigation into the rape case brought against Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian singer Mr Timi Dakolo.

But the group said unless the pastors desist from their egoistic and evil ways fueled by jealousy and envy, it would soon expose them for the whole world to know their true identities.

It also called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to stop the alleged harassment and intimidation of Pastor Fatoyinbo over the rape allegation, noting that no one is guilty of an alleged crime until a court of competent jurisdiction says so.

“The Police appear to have compromised, or else, why should they subject the Pastor to humiliation by searching his house in Abuja for an offence allegedly committed in Ilorin 18 or 20 uncertain years ago? Why should his international passport be seized? That he will run away?”

“We also condemn the unlawful raiding and searching the premises of COZA. What were they looking for; evidences of rape in order to nail the accused? This is bizarre and condemnable method of investigation.”

“Rape allegation is a very serious matter that should not be glossed over, however, no one should be treated as if he or she is already guilty during and after investigation until a court of competent jurisdiction gives its final verdict on the matter strictly on law,” the group warned.

It further cautioned the Police not to make itself willing tools in the hands of external influences to pervert justice, but rather be professional and non-partisan in the investigation.

“We are surprised that the complainant (Busola) appears to be enjoying preferential treatment in the hands of the Police for a rather strange reason. Under normal circumstances, this is not supposed to be so.

“Pastor Fatoyinbo is not a criminal; he is mere suspect of a very controversial allegation, which is what the Police have as a responsibility to find out instead of treating the accused as a criminal.

“We therefore strongly advise and warn that until proven otherwise, the law must fully protect both the complainant and the accused equally,” the group added. (NAN)