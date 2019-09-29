Rape case: More shocking revelations emerge on Fatoyinbo (Video)

COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo to encounter Bukola Dakolo in court
The last is yet to be heard about the allegations of rape by Mrs Busola Dakolo against Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor and Founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

More of the sexual assault were disclosed in a special interview with two of Fatoyinbo’s former spiritual mentors – Pastor Busola Olotu and Rev. Emmanuel Oset, by media personality Adesuwa Onyenokwe.

The special interviews between Onyenokwe and the former mentors of Fatoyinbo on the rape allegations, appeared on Arise TV.

Watch the interview below:

