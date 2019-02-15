Red ballot papers, boxes for presidential election

By Joy Mbachi

Ahead of the Saturday’s elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the colours of the ballot papers and boxes, with red for presidential election.

The Presidential and National Assembly Elections would hold on Feb. 16.

Mr Leo Nkedife, INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Anambra, said in a statement in Awka on Thursday.

According to him different colours of boxes and ballot papers will be used for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives ballots at the polling stations.

He stated that a red ballot paper and red box would be for the presidential election.

The black ballot paper and black box would be for senatorial elections.

He further stated that green ballot paper and green box would be for House of Representatives.

The release urged the electorate to increase their knowledge concerning the Feb. 16 elections. (NAN)