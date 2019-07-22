Renard, Morocco’s coach resigns over AFCON

Morocco’s National Team coach, Herve Renard has resigned from coaching the team after a poor outing at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Morocco was one of the pr-tournament favourites but were outed in the round of 16 by Benin following a penalty shootout.

Renard had taken Zambian team to win AFCON in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015 before resuming as coach of Morocco in February 2016.

In a statement, Renard said that the decision to resign was made long before the kick off of the 2019 AFCON, adding that it was not without some emotions and sadness.

“It is an inevitable decision taken well before AFCON 2019.

“It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life,” said the Frenchman, 50.

“I took this decision after having – of course – carefully considered. It is therefore irreversible.”

Renard took Morocco from 81st in the FIFA world rankings to 47th.

He led them to two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and to the World Cup in Russia in 2018 – the first time the Atlas Lions had played at the global event for 20 years.

His hopes of winning a third AFCON title were dashed in Egypt, and Renard admitted it was not the outcome he had expected.

Culled from BBC