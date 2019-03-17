Reports: Gbenga Daniel agrees to lead supporters to APC

Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel may have agreed to lead his supporters to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), according to multiple reports on a meeting he held in Sagamu today.

In a letter dated March 14 and addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Daniel resigned from the party and also quit “partisan politics.”

But in dramatic twist on Sunday, Daniel addressed his supporters and loyalists at his Asoludero residence in Sagamu on why “he decided to quit partisan politics.”

Hundreds of his supporters roared and rejected Daniel’s position, saying “he must lead them in to APC”, having worked for the victory of the ruling party’s governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun in the March 9 election.

Reports said Daniel did not give a categorical response to the demands of his supporters, but in an interview with newsmen, he gave hints about his next political move.

Here is the transcript of his interview with newsmen:

JOURNALISTS: What would you say on what played out at the meeting?

DANIEL: Basically, they (supporters) said I could resign from PDP. They said I must lead them to APC. And they also said I cannot retire from politics that is the summary of what I heard. Now we have to take a look at it.

JOURNALISTS: What is your position on their demands? Are you leading them into APC?

DANIEL: What else can I say? My people have spoken.