Reps C’ttee lauds Adebayo’s commitment to nation building

By EricJames Ochigbo



Mr Wole Oke, (PDP-Osun), the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, has commended Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Oke gave the commendation a committee roundtable on Friday in Abuja, saying that Adebayo’s disposition to work with the parliament is for the overall development of the country.

He said that the commendation was necessary because the minister did not only respond to invitation letter sent to him, but also made efforts to appear before the committee in person.

According to the lawmaker, some ministers do not bother to come by givin excuses on why they would not appear before the parliament committee.

Oke said “Chief Accounting Officers of various ministries are required to appear before the public account committee, if and when required”.

According to him, the country belongs to everybody, irrespective of whatever platform or background.

He said that there must be synergy between the arms to ensure Nigeria progress for the benefit of all.

Adebayo thanked members of the committee for welcoming him and for their willingness to work with the ministry to develop the economy.

The minister promised to ensure a seamless working relationship between the ministry and the National Assembly.(NAN)