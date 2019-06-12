Reps Inauguration: How members, guests prayed on the floor

By EricJames Ochigbo

Some members-elect and guests of the Muslim faith at the inauguration and election of presiding officers of the 9th House of Representatives, observed their prayer sessions on the floor of the green chambers.

The faithfuls on Tuesday in Abuja, took turns to offer prayers between 2.pm and 3.50pm at the passage behind the chairs in the chambers.

While members-elect cast their votes to decide who becomes the presiding officer of the 9th Assembly, the guests, made up of family, friends, party members and well wishers observed the process.

The contest for the office of the Speaker was between Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) and Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger).

A total of 358 members-elect casted their votes to decided the leadership of the house while two were absent.

Gbajabiamila emerged winner of the contest after pulling a total of 281 votes to beat Bago who pulled 76 votes.