Reps Speakership: Women group drums support for Onyejeocha

Reps Speakership: NWTF drums support for Onyejeocha

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has urged members-elect to support the candidacy of Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC-Abia) for the office of Speaker in the 9th House of Representatives.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of NWTF, Mrs Mufilat Fijabi, urged the lawmakers to put the interest of Nigeria first in choosing the leadership of the House.

Fijabi said that Onyejeocha, currently the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, was very experienced enough to carry out the job of the speaker.

Onyejeocha, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia would be returning to the house for a record 4th term.

“If we do not have the presence of women in the leadership of the National Assembly, then we are missing something.

“We need women to be in strategic positionS in the 9th National Assembly; it is very important that women’s voices, who represents almost half of the Nigerian population are heard.

“The 9th Assembly should make efforts to have an assembly inclusive of women participation at top leadership positions because women will deliver whenever they are given opportunity to serve.

“The members elect should think of Nigeria first and remember that a good governance process is the one that is inclusive in the sense that, there are men, women, youths and persons with disability,” Fijabi said.

She congratulated Onyejeocha for declaring to run for the office, describing the decision as a welcome development.

According to her, female speakership should be encouraged in Nigeria.

Other lawmakers in the race includes: the current Majority Leader of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), and the Spokesman of the house, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa) among others.

Rep. Magaji Da’u Aliyu representing Birnin-Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State had also declared interest for the Deputy Speaker position.