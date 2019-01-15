Respite for CJN Onnoghen

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

The National Industrial Court, Abuja on Monday granted an interim injunction, restraining Attorney General of the Federation from further proceeding with hearing of the alleged non-declaration of asset suit against the Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen.

Justice Sanusi Kado granted the order pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for Interlocutory injunction.

Kado said the order was due to the imminent danger of having the subject matter in the suit destroyed before the hearing of the motion on notice.

He said “an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 6th defendants from further proceeding with hearing of charge No. CCT/ABJ/01/19, between The Federal Republic of Nigeria and Justice Onnoghen Nkanu Walter Samuel pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for Interlocutory injunction,” the judge said.

Kado also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, their privies, servants, agents, assigns or whosoever described from forcing Onnoghen from vacating his office as CJN, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The CJN, who filed the suit through his counsel James Igwe (SAN), via a motion Ex-parte, sought among others an order of Interim Injunction restraining the Code of Conduct Tribunal from further proceeding with the hearing pending before it.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that an Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, filed the petition against Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The 6-count charge had among others, accused Onnoghen of violating the CCB/CCT Act by engaging on false and non-declaration of his assets.

Joined as co-defendants are Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal Code of Conduct Bureau and Inspector General of Police.

Jan. 21 has been fixed for hearing of the motion on notice of the interlocutory injunction. ( NAN)